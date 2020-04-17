The COVID-19 pandemic may be slowing down enough from a public-health standpoint to begin cautious consideration of how to re-open the state’s economy, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.
However, Cooper stressed it may be weeks before any re-opening initiative can commence. His statewide stay-at-home executive order expires April 29.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday there have been 5,859 COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11. That’s up from last week’s running total of about 3,900 cases and the April 2 total of 2,100 cases. The total number of deaths is at 152, up from 74 a week ago.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Forsyth County on Thursday, suggesting that a plateau may have been reached here. There have been 126 cases reported in Forsyth since March 11. That’s compared with the 115 reported a week ago. Just seven cases have been reported over the last five days.
There have been five local deaths linked to the virus, as well as 95 individuals considered as recovered, which signifies 26 active cases. A week ago, there were 45 active cases.
Cooper has said North Carolina will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
“It’s important to keep a statewide floor ... and important for local governments to have flexibility to do more with their restrictions if they need to,” Cooper said. “We’re leaving open the idea of looking at opening regions of our state, but we’re not at that point yet.”
“It’s almost impossible to look at it county by county” because of commuting patterns for work, recreation and visiting family, Cooper said.
He said he “understands people are anxious to know which (stay-at-home) orders they can ease first and when it’s going to happen.”
A small but increasingly vocal group of North Carolinians wants to re-open the state economy sooner rather than later.
They question why parts of the state with limited cases, and few deaths in particular, should be subject to the same restrictions as Mecklenburg County and the other four urban areas where 40% of the state’s 5,859 cases have been identified.
“There’s no perfect sequence or timing,” Cooper said. “But there is health guidance, business guidance and common sense.
“We will put these together with testing, tracing and trends to make those decisions and get more people back to work.
Cooper said that he and administration officials have spoken with restaurants, bars and grocery stores, “people on the ground telling us what kind of conditions they would to see as we re-open.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess.
Ohl also said he would recommend that most people stay home until mid-May.
Ohl said it will be “a graduated, controlled process” for relaxing the restrictions in which some businesses will open before others. One example might be permitting dining at restaurants with 6 feet of separation still in force.
Winston-Salem’s stay-at-home restrictions have been extended to May 7.
Forsyth County’s separate but similar coronavirus order expired Thursday, but the county is now under the state stay-home order. Clemmons, Kernersville, Tobaccoville and Walkertown are following the statewide guidelines.
On Thursday, Cooper issued a statement following a conference call with the nation’s governors and President Donald Trump.
“(Wednesday) I laid out what’s required for North Carolina’s path to gradual re-opening, and it’s good the White House has shared similar guidance, but we still need the federal government to help with testing and personal protective equipment,” Cooper said.
“We will continue working with our federal and local partners to beat this virus, protect people’s health and recover our economy.”
