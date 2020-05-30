RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday put a halt to evictions for three weeks, and extended a moratorium on utility shutoffs for two months.
Cooper's latest executive order comes a day after Guilford County deputies resumed serving eviction papers after Sheriff Danny Rogers put them on hold for 10 weeks as courts limited what work would be done amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guilford County's courts are set to reopen on Monday, although with some limits still in place to help stem the spread of the virus.
“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” Cooper said in a news release about the executive order. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”
The governor's office said the Council of State concurred with the executive order and had no objections.
While the order allows for extended windows to pay rent and utility bills, all tenants and customers are still ultimately responsible for making those payments, officials said.
Evictions moratorium
• Is effective immediately and lasts for three weeks.
• Would prevent landlords from initiating summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent.
• Prevents landlords from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment.
• Prevents the accumulation of additional interest, fees, or other penalties for existing late fees while executive order is in effect.
• Requires landlords to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay outstanding rent.
• Requires leases to be modified to disallow evicting tenants for reasons of late or nonpayments.
• Makes clear that evictions for reasons related to health and safety can take place.
Utility shutoff moratorium
• Continues effective immediately and lasts 60 days.
• Prohibits utility disconnections for all customers.
• Prohibits billing or collection of late fees, penalties, and other charges for failure to pay.
• Extends repayment plans at least six months, and sets the default term for repayment to six months for cases when the utility and customer cannot agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.
Read the full order here.
