Gov. Roy Cooper ordered North Carolinians to stay home as much as possible and travel only for essential activities, effective Monday beginning at 5 p.m. Non-essential businesses in the state are ordered to close as a response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Essential activities include those for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity and for certain types of work.
Essential businesses include stores that sell groceries and medicine, food and beverage production, charitable organization, the media, gas stations and more.
Cooper's order comes on the heels of the state's five most populous cities and four most populous counties all issuing stay-at-home orders to their residents in the past week.
Locally, Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as a whole ordered their residents to stay at home — except in certain circumstances — beginning today, Friday, at 5 p.m.
The orders are meant to encourage social distancing, as the disease is most easily spread through close contact with other people.
There are more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, with at least 24 known cases in Forsyth County, although six of the 24 known patients have recovered, according to the county health department. Community transmission of the disease is evident, according to state and county health directors.
In the Triad, there are more than 70 reported cases.
On Thursday, an infectious-disease expert told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have it. The number the health department reports includes people who have tested positive and does not reflect the number of suspected cases or people being monitored for the virus.
Mecklenburg County has the most reported cases in the state, with more than 260.
About 47% of all COVID-19 patients in North Carolina are people between the ages of 25 and 49, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
