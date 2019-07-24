GREENSBORO — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Friday at the Carolina Theatre has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
Lightfoot postponed his 80 Years Strong tour due to an injury.
Tickets are $40 to $95 and are available at carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
If a refund is needed, contact the box office either by phone or in person during the aforementioned hours.