Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot

 Courtesy of Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Friday at the Carolina Theatre has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 7.

Lightfoot postponed his 80 Years Strong tour due to an injury.

Tickets are $40 to $95 and are available at carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the rescheduled concert.

If a refund is needed, contact the box office either by phone or in person during the aforementioned hours.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments