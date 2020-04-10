Good Friday

Johnsie and David Strand clean the gravestone of his grandfather, Frederic Fries Bahnson Jr. on Good Friday at Salem Congregation's God's Acre. The two were there with their 6-week-old daughter, Bleeker Ann. David said that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they cut flowers from their Davie County farm rather than purchasing flowers from a florist. 

The Strand Family woke up early Friday morning, heading out on the family farm in Davie County to cut flowers before coming to God's Acre.

Bleeker Ann Strand is six weeks old today, and it was her first trip to the cemetery. Every year, on Good Friday, Moravians scrub clean the gravestones of family members no longer among the living before leaving flowers for the Easter sunrise service. 

Tradition is important to David Strand, and he said it's important he preserve it, even during a pandemic. Normally his parents would go with them, but they’re staying home this year.

“These are the flowers from (my grandfather's) farm he bought in the 50s, and now his grandchildren and great-children are putting them on his grave,” Strand said.

Strand, his wife Johnsie and their daughter are among the few who made the trek to God’s Acre this year. Normally, the entire family goes. But here, too, COVID-19 means a new normal.

The masses won’t gather for Easter this year — mass gatherings are banned by an executive order telling people to stay home.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is aware people are struggling with their new normal. On Friday, about the same time the Strands were placing flowers on graves, Joines and 15 faith leaders from across the city and county led an hour of prayer in a video live-streamed on YouTube.

“We’re so used to going to church on Easter Sunday,” Joines told the Journal after the prayer All that is part of our being. It’s just not possible this year. It’s just going to be a missing aspect of people’s lives.”

So they prayed for protection and healing and normalcy. They prayed in English, Spanish and Hindi. A Buddhist, an Imam, a Rabbi, a Unitarian and a Baha'is all prayed with the reverends and pastors.

At one point in the live stream, more than 450 people tuned in to watch. Hopefully, Joines said, it made those 450 people feel better.

“It’s perhaps the most difficult thing our community has dealt with in a long time,” he said. “I know for me, personally, I feel like my life is upside down.”

Later, at noon, churches across the city rang their bells to show solidarity. Standing in front of First Baptist on Fifth Street with her children leaning out the car window, Pastor Elizabeth Hull McGee counted down the seconds until the clock would strike noon.

The bells rang for a minute straight, the sound bouncing off the buildings and echoing through the town. People in their cars pulled over and utility workers stopped to listen, looking up at the steeple.

At 12:01, the city went back to silence.

