...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PERSON, GRANVILLE, VANCE, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, ALAMANCE,
ORANGE AND DURHAM COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL NC...
.GUSTY SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
VALUES WILL RESULT IN RED FLAG CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NC...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG
WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING.
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 007 PERSON, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 008 GRANVILLE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 009 VANCE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 010 WARREN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 HALIFAX, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 021 FORSYTH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 022 GUILFORD, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 023 ALAMANCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 024 ORANGE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 025 DURHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 026 FRANKLIN, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 027 NASH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 028 EDGECOMBE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 038 DAVIDSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 RANDOLPH, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 040 CHATHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 WAKE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 042 JOHNSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 WILSON, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 073 STANLY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 MOORE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 076 LEE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 077 HARNETT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 WAYNE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 083 ANSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 RICHMOND, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 085 SCOTLAND, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 086 HOKE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 088 CUMBERLAND AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 SAMPSON.
* TIMING...
* WINDS...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
30 TO 35 MPH EXPECTED.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 20 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL
CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 20
TO 30 MPH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER, FROM MID MORNING
THROUGH AFTERNOON TODAY. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS POSSIBLE, AND
OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.
Johnsie and David Strand clean the gravestone of his grandfather, Frederic Fries Bahnson Jr. on Good Friday at Salem Congregation's God's Acre. The two were there with their 6-week-old daughter, Bleeker Ann. David said that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they cut flowers from their Davie County farm rather than purchasing flowers from a florist.
The Strand Family woke up early Friday morning, heading out on the family farm in Davie County to cut flowers before coming to God's Acre.
Bleeker Ann Strand is six weeks old today, and it was her first trip to the cemetery. Every year, on Good Friday, Moravians scrub clean the gravestones of family members no longer among the living before leaving flowers for the Easter sunrise service.
Tradition is important to David Strand, and he said it's important he preserve it, even during a pandemic. Normally his parents would go with them, but they’re staying home this year.
“These are the flowers from (my grandfather's) farm he bought in the 50s, and now his grandchildren and great-children are putting them on his grave,” Strand said.
Strand, his wife Johnsie and their daughter are among the few who made the trek to God’s Acre this year. Normally, the entire family goes. But here, too, COVID-19 means a new normal.
The masses won’t gather for Easter this year — mass gatherings are banned by an executive order telling people to stay home.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is aware people are struggling with their new normal. On Friday, about the same time the Strands were placing flowers on graves, Joines and 15 faith leaders from across the city and county led an hour of prayer in a video live-streamed on YouTube.
“We’re so used to going to church on Easter Sunday,” Joines told the Journal after the prayer All that is part of our being. It’s just not possible this year. It’s just going to be a missing aspect of people’s lives.”
So they prayed for protection and healing and normalcy. They prayed in English, Spanish and Hindi. A Buddhist, an Imam, a Rabbi, a Unitarian and a Baha'is all prayed with the reverends and pastors.
At one point in the live stream, more than 450 people tuned in to watch. Hopefully, Joines said, it made those 450 people feel better.
“It’s perhaps the most difficult thing our community has dealt with in a long time,” he said. “I know for me, personally, I feel like my life is upside down.”
Later, at noon, churches across the city rang their bells to show solidarity. Standing in front of First Baptist on Fifth Street with her children leaning out the car window, Pastor Elizabeth Hull McGee counted down the seconds until the clock would strike noon.
The bells rang for a minute straight, the sound bouncing off the buildings and echoing through the town. People in their cars pulled over and utility workers stopped to listen, looking up at the steeple.
At 12:01, the city went back to silence.
