At Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 at Golden Corral, any person who has served in the U.S. military can receive a free "thank you" dinner.

The meal is for dine-in customers only.

In Winston-Salem, Golden Corral is open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 180 Hanes Mall Circle.

