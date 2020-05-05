GoHealth Urgent Care said Tuesday it is providing COVID-19 antibody testing at the clinics it co-operates with Novant Health Inc.

The testing will show whether individuals have a current COVID-19 infection, as well as whether the person has IgG antibodies that can confirm previous exposure to the virus or a prior infection.

The antibody test can be taken by symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

"Antibody testing will give members of our communities the ability to make more informed decisions about their health and the health of their families and loved ones," Todd Latz, GoHealth's chief executive, said in a statement.

For more information or to make an appointment to be tested, go to www.gohealthuc.com.

GoHealth and Novant have three clinics in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington and Thomasville.

GoHealth also recently debuted a return-to-work, business continuity program for employers that offers clinical evaluation and testing for COVID-19 and an evaluation of each employer's COVID-19 plan.

For more information, email to returntowork@gohealthuc.com.

