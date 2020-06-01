Two years after Mayor Joines broke a tie to defeat a plan to develop the so-called “goat farm” property at the corner of Silas Creek Parkway and Ebert Street, a new plan won unanimous approval Monday night from the Winston-Salem City Council.
The new plan, unlike the 2018 one, is strictly residential: It envisions 89 townhouse apartments on the site, with enhanced architectural designs to the side of the development facing Ebert Street, which is mostly residential.
The eight-acre site is mostly grassed over, although there is an old house, some outbuildings and trees and shrubs as well. Local people often refer to it as the goat farm because goats were formerly grazed on the property — a seemingly rural throwback on one of Winston-Salem’s busiest streets. The property, owned by Eberlee Farms LLC, was zoned for single-family residences until Monday night.
The former plan called for only 32 townhouses, but what got the goat of opposing residents was the part of the plan that called for 30,000 square feet of commercial development on the property. Although developers at that time described the proposed commercial spaces as small medical offices, residents of Ardmore called the plan an incursion of business development into their neighborhood.
The new site plan calls for access to the site to be from Ebert Street, with a rectangular interior street grid that allows for the central placement of four six-unit townhouses, with other townhouses around the perimeter of the interior street.
On the north end of the property, an interior side street running toward the Twin City Bible Church property allows for additional townhouses.
The plans would include the demolition of a house at 1451 Ebert Street known as the Ebert House. The house is listed in the Forsyth County Architectural Inventory, as it was possibly built before the Civil War and moved from the Friedburg area to its current location about the time of the Civil War. While the timbers are original, all of the exterior bricks were replaced in the 1970s by local brickmaker George Black.
Planners are recommending that before demolition the house should be documented, and that the bricks should be donate to George Black House.
To shield the property from Silas Creek Parkway, the city is requiring that developers build a 3-foot-high berm with vegetation.
When the City-County Planning Board held a public hearing on March 12, opponent Julie Magness called the new plan far superior to the old one for its exclusion of commercial development. But Magness did object to the proposed name of Ardmore Commons, saying that the property has no common area other than a small dog park.
On Monday, no one spoke to the council about the rezoning case.
Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse called the new plan for the site a good one because it keeps medium housing density and will help ease the need for affordable housing.
Besse said the site is also “suitable for infill development.”
Monday’s action took place during a council meeting held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.
The only catch to Monday’s approval is that under virtual meeting procedures mandated by the N.C. General Assembly, the city has to receive any public comments on the rezoning for 24 hours after the virtual meeting. However, the vote by the council stands unless council members decide to revisit the issue based on any comment submitted.
Besse said the fact that no one signed up voice any objection was a good sign that the apartment plan has avoided the earlier controversy.
