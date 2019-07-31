How to Eat Right for Your Blood Type by Dr. Lari Young of Thrive Integrative: 4-5 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Teen Advisory Council Presents Harry Potter Trivia and Birthday Celebration: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Age-Friendly Forsyth: 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Another session will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. AFF would like to learn more about your experiences and views on aging in Forsyth County and in your local community. To register call Arleatha Patterson at 336-701-1700, Ext. 112 or email arleatha@forsythfutures.org.
Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shewpherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy food and music. Bring a musical instrument and play along and bring a dish to share. Free. For more information or to register call 336-748-0217.