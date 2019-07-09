K-9 Unit Visit: 9:30 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 2-3 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. It is especially designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. today at South Fork Recreation Center, Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com.
Knit/Crochet Classes: 7-8 p.m. Covenant Baptist Fellowship, 3681 Wyandotte Ave., Winston-Salem. Free classes for ages 12 and up. 336-788-2142.