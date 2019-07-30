Mad Science Show: 9:30 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Strokefit: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. This is an exercise class designed for anyone who has had a stroke. It is led by Julie Bradwell, LRT. The cost is $10. For more information, call Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry: 5:45-7:45 p.m. today at the Forsyth County Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The featured poet will be Sam Barbee. The optional theme is “Home Town.” There will be some adult themes.
Knit/Crochet Classes: 7-8 p.m. Covenant Baptist Fellowship, 3681 Wyandotte Ave., Winston-Salem. Free classes for ages 12 and up. 336-788-2142.
Salem Band Concert: Play On! 7:30 p.m. today at Salem Square in Old Salem. The theme of the concert is “If Music Be the Food of Love, Play On!” The selections were chosen by Salem Band fans. Rain date is Friday. Free. www.salemband.org, www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan.