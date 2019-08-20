Go, See, Do

Latte and Learn: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Featuring James Allbritten from Piedmont Opera. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Community Meditation: noon today at Wildlight, 612 N. Trade St. Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wildlightwellnesscollective.com.

Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy part singing. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.

Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.

Muddy River Art Association: 6 p.m. today at South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.muddyriverart.org.

“Duet”: 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Fundraiser for Spring Theatre stars Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. 336-747-1414.

Knit/Crochet Classes: 7-8 p.m. today at Covenant Baptist Fellowship, 3681 Wyandotte Ave., Winston-Salem. Free classes for people ages 12 and up. For more informaiton, call 336-788-2142.

One Man Art Show: Artist Norton Barnhill has a one-man show at 217 W. Sixth St. through late August or September.

