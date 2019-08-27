Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. today at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St. The cost is $5 per class. The classes are taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a wide variety of music. No auditions are necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
Strokefit: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. This is an exercise class designed for anyone who has had a stroke. It is led by Julie Bradwell, LRT. The cost is $10. For more information, call Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Knit/Crochet Classes: 7-8 p.m. Covenant Baptist Fellowship, 3681 Wyandotte Ave., Winston-Salem. Free classes for ages 12 and up. 336-788-2142.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. today at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. It is a group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety disorders, and their friends. For more information, call 336-816-2531.