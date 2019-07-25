Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Coloring and Coffee: 11 a.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Scientific Lecture Series: Moon Rocks: 4 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
High Point Let’s Talk Cars Cruise-in: 6:30 p.m. today (weather permitting) at the National Home Furnishing Center, 1628 S. Main St., High Point. For more information, call 336-442-2796.
“The Lion King Jr.”: 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information or to buy tickets online go to www.rhodesartscenter.org/the-lion-king-jr.
Beach Music at Tanglewood: The Embers will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank. Picnicking is permitted, and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food trucks will be onsite. There will also be children’s activities.
Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held Aug. 3 at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.