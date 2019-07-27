Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
The Moon and You: 1 p.m. today at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. An American folk duo will perform. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2990.
National Dance Day GSO: 3:30-10 p.m. today at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Members of the Triad’s deaf community have an opportunity to “feel” bass through wearable bass packs that allow individuals to experience music in a completely new way. This event will also showcase dance from a wide variety of dance styles and origins and end with a two-hour Strictly Social dance party from 8-10 p.m., with live dance from Joyemovement. Free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/StrictlySocialGso.
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express: 7 p.m. today at the Blue Ridge Music Center, 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va., or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tickets are $15, children 12 and younger admitted free. For more information, go to www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free.
Mamma Mia!: 7:30 p.m. today and Monday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org.