Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Monday Dance Classes (Line, Shag, Clogging) with Pat Adkins: 4-4:30 p.m. children’s clogging-beginner, $20 for four weeks; 5:30-7 p.m. shag, beginner and non-beginner, $25 for four weeks at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-414-0319.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., WS. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.