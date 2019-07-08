Sensory-Friendly Family Movies: 10 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. The movie is Treasure Planet (rated PG). For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Gentle Yoga with DJ: 1-2 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $30 for a four-week session or $9 for a one-class drop-in fee. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/dj4yoga/.
“The Ferries of the Yadkin River”: 6 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library auditorium, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Sponsored by the Lewisville Historical Society. Free. For more information, call 336-766-5842.
Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-414-0319.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.