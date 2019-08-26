Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
V4L Piedmont Chapter: 6 p.m. today at the Goodwill Career Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Veterans helping veterans; open to all veterans and the public. For more information, call 336-731-1323.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Advance Directives Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 107 White Road, King. Learn how to plan for the care you want if you are unable to make decisions for yourself. To register, call 336-768-6157, Ext. 1622, or go to www.gotplans123.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to www.gotplans123.org.