After months of preparatory work, demolition on a section of the former GMAC Insurance building downtown will begin in earnest this week and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.
Starting today, Spruce Street will be closed for about two weeks between Fourth and Fifth streets.
One lane is scheduled to remain open off Fifth Street partway down Spruce, allowing access to the small Journal visitor’s lot beside the main office doors.
The building being torn down is a six-story structure to the south of the 500 West Fifth tower, which is owned by an affiliate of Flow Automotive Cos. Flow sold the building being demolished and a nearby parking lot to Grubb Properties, a Charlotte-based residential developer.
Workers have prepped for demolition on the back side of the building, which faces Spruce Street, essentially hollowing out the structure. A long-armed excavator will tear the building down in segments, according to Emily Ethridge, corporate communications manager for Grubb Properties.
“It’s a step by step process,” Ethridge said. “It’s a meticulous demolition.”
Workers will tear down the property in segments in hopes of minimizing the impact on surrounding businesses downtown, Ethridge said. The demolition work won’t close Spruce Street continuously for eight weeks, though.
“It won’t be for the entire eight weeks, it might just be for some time here and there depending on where the equipment is,” Ethridge said.
An apartment building with more than 200 units is set to take the place of the old GMAC building, with limited retail space on the ground floor.
