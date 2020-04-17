GlennFB (copy)

Glenn linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown last season during the Bobcats' 41-0 win at High Point Central.

KERNERSVILLE — Friday was a good day in Forsyth County for North Carolina's football program.

First, Glenn linebacker Raneiria "RaRa" Dillworth committed to the Tar Heels via Instagram on his grandmother's birthday. Then, a few minutes later, West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson announced via Twitter that he was joining Dillworth in UNC's 2021 recruiting class.

Friday's announcements give the Tar Heels 14 commitments in the Class of 2021, including 11 four-star recruits — all but one of them from North Carolina.

A four-star recruit with a 247 Sports composite ranking of No. 223 in the country and No. 13 in North Carolina in the Class of 2021, Dillworth chose the Tar Heels over Alabama. He had scholarship offers from 25 Power 5 schools. Dillworth was coveted for his sideline-to-sideline speed and athleticism.

ALLNW (copy)

Glenn's Raneiria Dillworth, a Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest selection in 2019, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound linebacker, Dillworth finished the 2019 season with 198 tackles, including 22½ for losses, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, three blocked punts and an interception. He helped lead a young Bobcats team to a 9-5 record and the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. Coach Antwon Stevenson's Glenn team has a lot of talent coming back around Dillworth, including four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, running back Monterious Godfrey and quarterback Camden Coleman.

ALLNW (copy)

West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson, a Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest selection in 2019, will play college football at North Carolina.

Wilson, a 247 composite three-star recruit, had committed to Georgia on Nov. 7, 2019, but he decommitted from the Bulldogs in February. A 6-4, 325-pound tackle, Wilson had been considering offers from 13 Power 5 schools before choosing UNC on Friday.

Most colleges project the Associated Press all-state and Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest offensive lineman as a guard. He helped coach Adrian Snow's Titans go 11-2 and average 37.5 points per game.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments