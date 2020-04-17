GlennFB (copy)

Glenn linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown last season during the Bobcats' 41-0 win at High Point Central.

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn linebacker Raneiria Dillworth has committed to play football at North Carolina.

A four-star recruit with a 247 Sports composite ranking of No. 223 in the country and No. 13 in North Carolina in the Class of 2021, Dillworth chose the Tar Heels over Alabama. He had scholarship offers from 25 Power 5 schools.

Dillworth made his announcement via Instagram from his backyard on his grandmother's birthday.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound linebacker who helped lead the Bobcats to a 9-5 record and the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs in 2019, Dillworth was coveted for his sideline-to-sideline speed and athleticism. Coach Antwon Stevenson's Glenn team has a lot of talent coming back around Dillworth, including four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, running back Monterious Godfrey and quarterback Camden Coleman.

