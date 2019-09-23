Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Monday that the politicization of the Supreme Court is a trend that needs to stop.
In 1993, when the U.S. Senate confirmed her to fill a seat on the Supreme Court, only three senators voted against her, she said, including the late North Carolina Republican Jesse Helms. Today, most confirmations are bitterly divided.
“I hope I live to see the day when we go back to the way it was, and the way it should be,” said Ginsburg, who is 86.
Ginsburg, speaking to a packed audience at Meymandi Hall in downtown Raleigh’s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, earned a round of applause. She was in Raleigh for Meredith College’s 2019 Lillian Parker Wallace Lecture. More than a lecture, Ginsburg took part in a conversation about her life with Suzanne Reynolds, former dean of Wake Forest University Law School, from her beginnings to her current role as a justice and a pop culture icon.
Her comments come at a time when the Supreme Court is highly politicized. That includes Republicans’ stonewalling of Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia in 2016 as well as controversial court-packing proposals some Democratic presidential candidates support.
Ginsburg said when she was a student at Harvard Law School in the 1950s, women had only recently been allowed to even attend a hearing at the Supreme Court. Some professors thought no women should be there at all.
Ginsburg was only the second woman to join the Supreme Court, after Sandra Day O’Connor, with whom she served until O’Connor’s retirement in 2006. No other woman joined the court for three more years until Sonja Sotomayor was nominated by Obama in 2009.
Ginsburg said those years, when she was the lone woman on the court, were the hardest times she has had on the court because of all the school children she saw touring who saw an institution still dominated by men.
“They saw eight rather well-fed men, and this rather small woman,” Ginsberg said.
Ginsburg said now having three women on the nine-person court today is “tremendously important for the public perception of the court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.