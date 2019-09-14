“The Legend of Georgia McBride” is such a popular show at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance that they’ve not only brought it back a year after its 2018 production but also added two shows to this season’s run.
It opened Friday to gales of laughter, swirling sequins and a tear or two. Jamie Lawson directs with one hand on the wheel and the other tossing confetti out the car window.
On one level, it’s a show about drag shows.
On another, it’s about finding and following a vocation. In the role of Rexy, John C. Wilson tells Casey aka Georgia, played by David Joy: “Drag is a raised fist inside a sequined glove. Drag is a lot of things, baby, but drag is not for sissies.”
In other words, it’s an art form that takes effort, dedication and discipline like any other, and it is born from a hunger for expression, being seen and accepted.
What distinguishes “Georgia McBride” and gives it its quirky edge is that it’s about a straight man adopting drag as a profession.
Casey, Joy’s character, is a very good Elvis impersonator, but his act is not drawing customers to Cleo’s bar. Cleo’s is set in the playwright Matthew Lopez’s hometown of Panama City, Fla., a beach town not far from the panhandle.
Casey’s marriage to Jo, played by Heather Jaynes, is sweet and strong (as is she), troubled only by Casey’s lighthearted fecklessness — he bounces the rent check by buying a pizza with their debit card instead of cash.
She frets; she is solid, grounding, earth, mother. He dreams; he is fluid, floating, air, artist. But their love is unwavering — mostly.
I wish Jaynes had more to do. She brings a smooth beauty to her too few scenes.
When nightclub owner Eddie, played by Ken Ashford, brings in his cousin, a drag queen Miss Tracy Mills (Gray Smith), and her “girl” Rexy (John C. Wilson) to save his business, Casey gets demoted from his Elvis act to bartender. When Rexy falls down drunk, Miss Tracy drafts Casey to take Rexy’s place.
Watching Joy transform from Elvis into Britney Spears, Madonna and a whole bunch of other pop tarts is pure, unadulterated hilarity. Joy brings a masculine edge to each female embodiment, while simultaneously finding his girly girl and often his “bad” girl. Anyway, it’s a hoot and a holler.
But we know who really owns this show. Smith reels with full commitment from one drag persona to the next. I predict he will lose five pounds doing this show (not that he needs to) as he dashes from “Liza with a Z” to Connie Vannett’s “The Pussycat Song” — very raunchy, very funny — to a nearly out-of-control Cher set.
Smith’s Tracy and Wilson’s Rexy get some of the best lines — drag-queen wisdom is essential, but the whole cast is fabulous, dare I say, flawless.
Oddly, I couldn’t take my eyes off of Landon Boggs, the bartender, especially in “The Pussycat Song.” His stillness is restful among all the dancing and prancing, like a space between sentences.
Ashford turns in his usual dependable — sometimes screamingly funny — performance.
The set by Jamie Lawson is serviceable, not lavish, but it works. Suzanne Vaughan’s lighting was spot on.
The costumes are predictably out of this world, based on the 2018 ones by Clint Cedillo. The sound, also designed in 2018 by Jenny Lawrence, is perfectly executed by Michael Saunders-Potts. Bravo! And …
Thank you very much.
