Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, winner of the MacArthur Foundation's "Genius Grant" for her reporting on racial injustice, will speak at Winston-Salem State University, on Oct. 10.
Presented by the Winston-Salem Minsters' Conference, Jones' speech will focus on school segregation. Jones has written about the topic, as well as segregation in public housing, for The New York Times Magazine. She is writing a book on school segregation, "The Problem We All Live With."
The talk will be at 7:30 p.m. at Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium on the WSSU campus.