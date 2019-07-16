The Gateway YWCA's basketball courts, host to several prominent statewide and regional youth tournaments, will no longer be available under the facility's new ownership by Elevation Church.
Instead, the courts will be converted into an auditorium for church services and a children's ministry space, said Greg Basch, campus pastor for Elevation Winston-Salem.
The property at 1300 S. Main Street near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $3.15 million to the Charlotte-area megachurch, which has been holding services there since April 2017.
The YWCA's Mary Garber Basketball Arena contains three regulation basketball courts and an indoor walking track. The arena is named for Garber, a sportswriter at the Winston-Salem Journal for 56 years before fully retiring in 2002.
The courts also have held events in judo, cheerleading, gymnastics, karate and volleyball.
Events held at the Gateway YWCA have included the Chris Paul Winston-Salem Weekend Basketball Camp, the N.C. AAU Karate Championships and the N.C. Special Olympics Basketball championships.
"The YWCA will continue to utilize the entire upstairs, the existing locker rooms and the renovated aquatic center will become an expanded fitness area," Basch said. "We will share a common lobby, and the church will have its office on site."
Christian Schroeder, director of sales and services for Visit Winston-Salem, said accessibility to the Gateway YWCA courts is important to host future events.
"At this stage with the change of ownership at the Gateway YWCA, the level of accessibility to the courts for Visit Winston-Salem to recruit sporting events has not been determined," Schroeder said.
"The proposed RISE facility is projected to have more courts than the YWCA, which would allow us to recruit larger events."
RISE is an indoor sports complex under construction at BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run. According to Visit Winston-Salem, the facility is scheduled to feature at least 120,000 square feet with eight hardwood basketball courts that can be converted into 16 volleyball courts, seating capacity for up to 2,500, nine meeting rooms/team rooms and a food court.
"However, we do not have any updates on this development," Schroeder said.
The church conducts weekly 9 and 11 a.m. services in the building with an average combined attendance of about 1,100.
"We have experienced continued growth since we launched the church here in Winston-Salem," Basch said. "We are excited and hopeful that an expanded auditorium will allow future growth.
"As the church grows, we will add staff to support the families that attend the Winston Salem location."
A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday showed the buyer as EC Winston LLC. The property consists of the YWCA building and 8.26 acres.
The groups said the purchase "will allow the YWCA to expand its membership program and medical partnerships as a long-term tenant in the building."
The YWCA will maintain its regular hours during renovations that are projected to begin shortly and take about a year to complete. The YWCA had about 4,500 members as of early June.
"We will begin the aquatic center conversion in the next few months," Basch said. "Once that is complete, we will then shift construction to the gym and future church space.
"We hope that all construction is completed in the next 12 to 14 months. We will look at signage long term, but the goal is the existing YWCA signage is not impacted."
Basch said the decision to buy the YWCA facility "allows us to invest long term in the Winston-Salem community, offering newly renovated facilities to better serve families.
"There are no plans to expand the facility or add square footage."
When the Gateway YWCA opened in 2007, it featured the largest indoor aquatic center in the county. It was planned to be one of the anchors in a neighborhood revitalization plan to include shops, apartments, restaurants and businesses.
The YWCA aquatic center included a 223,000-gallon competition pool, a 64,400-gallon warm water pool and a 2,300-gallon hot tub and spa. It cost $362,000 each year to operate, not including unexpected maintenance and repairs.
In late May, the YWCA announced it was permanently closing the center. It is not clear whether the closing contributed to the sale of the property.
Michelle Cook, president of the YWCA's board of directors, said Monday the decision to sell the building "enables the organization to focus strategically on its mission programs and services, rather than operating a building that is larger than it needs and a major drain on its resources."
YWCA officials said the closure of the aquatic center was a financial inevitability after the pool area flooded in an August storm, causing $600,000 worth of damage.
The YWCA said it could not find a partner to help foot the repair bill — only $190,000 of which was covered by insurance.
"We will offer a more robust fitness program for our members and continue the Gateway to Success program with Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health,” said Christy Respess, president and chief executive of the YWCA.
"You may recall the Gateway facility was built prior to the recession. The recession hindered development in the area, and revenue growth for the YWCA resulted in a large amount of debt for a small nonprofit," Respess said.
"Overall, the business transaction is a positive move for the YWCA. This transaction resolves the debt, allowing the YWCA to invest more in our mission programs over time."