Motorists will see slightly lower prices at the gas pump over Thanksgiving, according to AAA Carolinas.
The holiday driving period starts Wednesday and ends Sunday.
The average price for unleaded gas in the Triad is projected to be at $2.37 a gallon in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Fayetteville’s metro area has the lowest gas price in the state, at an estimated $2.30 per gallon.
A year ago, Winston-Salem’s average unleaded gas price was $2.43, while Greensboro was at $2.42.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas price in Forsyth County on Tuesday was $2.27 at Petro, 2500 New Walkertown Road, and $2.28 at 4 Brothers, 2602 New Walkertown Road. There also several convenience stores in the Clemmons and Lewisville areas near the U.S. 421 exit at $2.29.
“Gas prices have been fluctuating as of late, but are currently cheaper than the national average at this time last year, giving Americans a little extra money to spend on travel and motivating millions to take road trips,” AAA Carolinas said.
“For the majority of Carolinians, prices average about 10 cents less than last Thanksgiving.”
AAA Carolinas estimated that a record 1.54 million North Carolinians and a record 750,000 South Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
“Ninety percent of those traveling this Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends will be doing so with a road trip,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas traffic safety foundation president.
“The sheer volume of vehicles on the road make this holiday such a dangerous time to travel that’s why we can’t stress enough how important it is to practice safety behind the wheel. Buckle up, don’t speed, never drive distracted or impaired.”
There were 3,805 crashes during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period that resulted in 22 fatalities and 1,481 injuries, according to the N.C. Transportation Department.
The N.C. Highway Patrol will take part in the Thanksgiving 1-40 Challenge —a joint operation among seven other states along the 1-40 corridor where troopers have been placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.
