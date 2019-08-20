Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EDEN — Police said Tuesday morning investigators have determined that last month's explosion that obliterated a KFC was accidental and caused by a gas leak.
Rockingham County 911 operators received multiple calls at 12:37 a.m. July 11 of an explosion at the restaurant at 125 N. Van Buren Road in Eden.
First responders found the building destroyed with debris from the blast thrown as far as a quarter mile away. Nearby businesses were damaged.
The restaurant had been closed for two hours before the explosion.
Police spent more than a month investigating the cause of the explosion.
Officers said they were joined in the investigation by the Eden Fire Department, Rockingham County Arson Task Force, State Fire Marshal's office, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and a private engineering company specializing in natural gas.
KFC officials have said the company plans to rebuild in the same location after the investigation was completed. Most of the restaurant's 20 employees took advantage of an offer to work at other KFCs in the area.