A city garbage truck lays on its side after overturning at the intersection of University Parkway and Mercantile Drive on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

A Winston-Salem garbage truck rolled onto its side Wednesday morning on University Parkway at the entrance to the Double Tree Hotel parking lot.

None of the city's sanitation workers were injured. The truck was turning left off of University Parkway when it rolled onto the passenger side, according to Winston-Salem police officer Cpl. C.A. Davis.

Davis said she didn't have other information about the crash, which is under investigation.

The truck's windshield broke in the crash, and fluid was leaking from the truck. Some trash spilled onto the ground. The Winston-Salem Fire Department also responded.

