Garbage collections slated for Good Friday will be scheduled for Monday instead, city of Winston-Salem officials announced.
City offices will also close on Friday, although CityLink, the city's call-in service, will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be reachable outside those hours for water, sewer and other non-911 emergencies.
To call CityLink, one dials 311.
Yard waste collections have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. City residents can dispose of their yard waste without paying a fee at the Overdale and forum 52 facilities, although the free service applies only to non-commercial vehicles and single-axle trailers no longer than 8 feet long and 3.5 feet high.
The yard waste facilities are closed on Good Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.