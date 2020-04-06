Garbage collections slated for Good Friday will be scheduled for Monday instead, city of Winston-Salem officials announced.

City offices will also close on Friday, although CityLink, the city's call-in service, will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be reachable outside those hours for water, sewer and other non-911 emergencies.

To call CityLink, one dials 311.

Yard waste collections have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. City residents can dispose of their yard waste without paying a fee at the Overdale and forum 52 facilities, although the free service applies only to non-commercial vehicles and single-axle trailers no longer than 8 feet long and 3.5 feet high.

The yard waste facilities are closed on Good Friday.

