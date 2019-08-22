Forsyth Technical Community College and at least 12 other public universities and community colleges have been excluded from a potential $20 million in cybersecurity development spending in the Republican state budget compromise.
Instead, $10 million in each of the next two budgets would be dedicated to private Montreat College in Black Mountain, which has five full-time faculty members dedicated to its regional cybersecurity training center. It began offering a cybersecurity major in 2014.
Forsyth Tech offers a two-year associate's degree in cyber security, along with various industry certifications.
The Montreat cybersecurity center funding is on hold as part of the state budget stalemate that was at Day 54 Tuesday since Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28.
House Republican leadership has not addressed a potential veto override vote since first putting it on the floor agenda July 8 — representing 24 consecutive sessions as of Tuesday.
The $20 million represents a tenfold increase from the $2 million that Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, requested for Montreat in Senate Bill 542. The bill was introduced April 2 and has not been heard by a committee.
The funding goal, according to SB542, would be to "increase cyber hygiene for the state and local government employees and the private sector, enhance the skill set of cybersecurity professionals, and allow for collaboration of public and private entities, industry and academics to develop new technology, tactics, techniques and procedures in cybersecurity."
Carolina Public Press reported Monday that Hise said during a recent Senate debate that he believed N.C. State University was the only school in N.C. recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as having special expertise in cybersecurity.
Forsyth Tech's Davis iTEC Cyber Security Center, which debuted in 2009, has been recognized by both Homeland Security and the National Security Agency. It is one of just six in the country designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Security by both agencies.
Meanwhile, N.C. A&T State University offers two computer-science tracks with concentrations in cyber security and secure software engineering, while UNC Greensboro offers certificates in cybersecurity.
The cybersecurity program at Forsyth Tech has 14 full-time faculty and more than 300 students.
The Centers of Academic Excellence designation has helped attract a significant portion of grant funding for cybersecurity technology and equipment upgrades, Pamela Shortt, dean of Forsyth Tech's business and information technologies program, said Tuesday.
Shortt said Forsyth Tech already addresses the funding goal stated in SB542. It is considering a similar center to the Montreat proposal, but needs to secure funding first.
"It would be nice to have a portion of the cybersecurity funding in the state budget," Shortt said.
"We are trying to address the skills gap with secondary education, industry and universities. We work hard for the outside funding to better serve our communities and bring in cutting-edge technology."
Decision defended
Montreat President Paul Maurer said in a statement its cybersecurity center will "ensure that industry, state and local agencies, and teachers and schools have a locally based, cyber-training resource."
Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson, is co-chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. He told Carolina Public Press that the cybersecurity funding for Montreat "is a little unusual in that it is a private college, but ... the program they were trying to put into place is something that had national and state implications," McGrady said.
"It's not like we chose Montreat over UNC. The only proposal that was on the table was Montreat's," McGrady said.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and head House budget writer, said Tuesday he did not recall other options being recommended for the $20 million cybersecurity funding.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Montreat was successful with the funding request because its lobbyist "asked for the money, made an effective case to the right legislators, and got the funding."
"This doesn’t appear to be a case of intentionally overlooking UNC System or community college campuses that conceivably could perform the same functions.”
Allen Freyer, director of the Workers' Project for the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said that "given the troubling economic forecast, now is the time to prepare for the next recession by investing in the outstanding job training programs our community colleges and the UNC system already provide."
"This $20 million would be far better spent at the state’s publicly funded, affordable cybersecurity programs, including the one at Forsyth Tech."
Kokai said the funding dispute "reminds us to be wary of placing too much decision-making power in the hands of too few legislators."
"Had this proposed project received full debate in a budget-writing committee, it’s more likely that legislators from both parties would have asked questions then that are coming to light now.”