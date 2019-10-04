Alex Nelson, the owner of the Old Town Gymnastics Academy in the Old Town shopping center, knew about the hit-and-run crash this spring that robbed a fellow small business owner of his ability to operate his dance studio.
But until a recent visit, Nelson didn’t know how severe Robert Jordan’s injuries were or the extent of the financial toll exacted by mounting medical expenses.
So he decided to try and do something about it by turning his gym over to Jordan for a retirement party/fundraiser highlighting the 40 years Jordan spent running Vogler Dance Studio.
Jordan was struck March 25 in a hit-and-run crash in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road. He was left with a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones. Jordan, an avid cyclist, commuted frequently to work on his bike.
Within a day, police took out an arrest warrant charging Gregory Lavern Lucas with felony hit-and-run. But before it could be served, Lucas left town. He was arrested July 23 in Raleigh and released on $10,000 bond.
Lucas appeared in court, records show, for an initial hearing in which he waived his right to a lawyer. He failed to appear for a second court appearance Sept. 19 and a new order for arrest was issued.
To Nelson, the no show adds insult to injuries. He knows there’s nothing he can do about the judicial process. But he can help by opening his gym Sunday at 1 p.m. to Jordan, his family and Jordan’s former students.
“Our businesses are in the same shopping center,” Nelson said. “Mr. Jordan was an icon in this area. The respect people have for him is tremendous. And what happened to him is just sad.”
Nelson, a retired military man, said his wife ran the gymnastics academy and through that came to know Jordan. Seeing how Jordan is battling his brain injury and working to regain his memory gave him an idea for a fundraiser.
They would open the doors to the gym for Jordan and let him put up 40 years’ worth of mementos and photos of his former students and invite them to come visit.
“Being in the military, I’m familiar with the effects of (traumatic brain injuries,)” Nelson said. “I’ve seen soldiers struggle. I’m no doctor and I don’t know what might trigger a memory, but maybe this will help.”
The hope is that by having former students and friends gather, then Jordan can see a physical reminder of the impact he had through the dance studio.
“If somebody sees themselves in one of those pictures or wants to make a little donation, then great,” Nelson said. “This is all about (Jordan). He is a great man. It’s hard to find people who just want to help kids with no agenda, and that was him.”
