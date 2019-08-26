The 500 students at North Hills Elementary School learned something Monday that had little to do with numbers or nouns.
Through high fives and hugs from football players, soccer players, law enforcement officials, community members and school staff, the kids discovered on the first day of school how much people care.
"The first day is when you let them know they're back home, to make sure all the kids feel that this is a safe place," said German Garcia Martinez, the school's parent involvement coordinator. "This is your home."
About 54,700 students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system returned to class Monday. To spark a little excitement, the school system had special events at five elementary schools, including North Hills, which is on the city's north side, off Indiana Avenue.
Dressed in their school uniforms, backpacks decorated with trucks and unicorns strapped to their backs, the kids walked through a tunnel of folks there to wish them well, showering them with positive messages and applause.
Jamal Bethune was among the football players from Winston-Salem State University who got up early to greet the kids.
A junior linebacker from Raleigh, Bethune realizes that he can serve as a role model for young kids.
"Everyone was a kid once upon a time, and when you're younger, you look up to the older guys, so I'll do something like this whenever I get a chance to brighten up a kid's day," Bethune said.
The football players made an impression on Lameika Gaither's daughter, a first-grader.
When she saw the Rams awaiting her arrival, she exclaimed to her mom: "That's cool. There's football players."
"She'll probably talk about this all day," Gaither said.
There was an added layer of excitement at North Hills. Earlier this month, the school received $50,000 from private donors as part of a new partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
That money will be used toward reducing the cost of out-of-town field trips, the school's backpack program and new school uniforms for each student, said Tiffany Krafft, who has been North Hill’s principal for 10 years.
Patsy Murrill, who retired from the school last year but was back on Monday to volunteer, said the donation was unexpected.
At the ceremony to announce the donation, she expected to hear of a $100 donation.
"I was blown away," said Murrill, between dispensing hugs to students as they paraded past. "I got on the phone and told people, 'North Hills just got blessed today.'"
The donation also marks the beginning of a new partnership with the sheriff's office. Many staff members were on hand Monday to greet the kids, including Capt. Stacy Shepherd.
"This builds relationships with the kids, so they can see us as the human beings that we are," she said. "It builds trust that they can carry with them their whole lives."
Decora Mankins enjoyed the hoopla, but the fifth-grader is ready to put a summer of swimming behind her and hit the books.
"I'm excited to learn new stuff, new science, new math strategies, new reading strategies," Decora said.
She offered some advice to the kindergarten students.
"Just do good and listen to your teacher. Listen every minute because you never know when you're going to be asked stuff again," she said.