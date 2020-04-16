RALEIGH — Most of central North Carolina, including the Triad, is under a frost advisory Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory from 2-8 a.m. Friday. Forecasters said temperatures will range in the lower to mid-30s tonight, leading to frost, especially in rural and outlying areas.
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service warned.
The area was also under a frost advisory this morning. Temperatures dipped to about 36 degrees between 5 and 7 a.m. today, according to data recorded at Piedmont Triad International Airport. With the wind chill, it felt like 30 degrees at some points.
