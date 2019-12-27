A Thomasville man is dead after he was hit by a freight train passing through the city's downtown Thursday, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The man, 29-year-old Baasil Fuller, walked in front of the train as it was headed south through town, in between the Randolph Street crossing and the Fisher Ferry Street underpass, police said.

The train's conductor told police he blew the horn but that it was not possible to stop the train in time. The train was nearly half a mile long, weighed 2,147 tons and was pulled by three locomotives, police said.

