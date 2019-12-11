Friday the 13th likely will bring freezing rain and sleet to the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, creating slippery roads and highways in both regions, forecasters say.
Bob Smerbeck, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa., predicts a light glaze of ice in Winston-Salem.
A storm system moving across North Carolina will initially produce freezing rain Thursday night into Friday in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh and Blacksburg, Va.
The freezing rain could cause slick spots on roads for brief periods Thursday night and Friday morning in Forsyth and Guilford counties, especially on bridges, said Kathleen Carroll, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Thursday night's forecast calls for a 50% chance of freezing rain in Winston-Salem and Greensboro with a low temperature around 30 degrees in both cities.
Friday's forecast in Forsyth and Guilford counties calls for a 80% to 90% chance of freezing rain before 8 a.m., followed by rain with a high temperature near 38 degrees. The rain accumulation will range from 1/2 inch to 3/4 inches, the weather service said.
"The impacts will diminish quite a bit once we get into the morning hours," Carroll said.
Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will decide by 5 a.m. Friday whether to delay or cancel classes, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district. Parents will get a district phone call, text message, alert from the district's mobile app and email.
"We also want to make the best decision possible since conditions can change rapidly in the early morning hours," Campbell said. "The safety of our buses as well as the students, parents, and staff driving to school are all factors in our decision making. If it is safe, we try to keep schools open."
School officials want to minimize the loss of instructional time, "but we also understand that, for many families, an unexpected change in the school schedule can result in challenges," Campbell said. "We work hard to take all of that into consideration."
The freezing rain will produce hazardous conditions throughout Northwest North Carolina, said Anita Silverman, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Cold air along the surface will combine with moisture to produce the freezing rain, she said.
Thursday night's forecast for Mount Airy and Boone calls for a 50% to 60% chance of freezing rain with a low temperatures ranging from around 27 to 29 degrees. Friday's forecast for Surry and Watauga counties call a 90% chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then turning to rain in those areas with a high temperature near 41 degrees.
The foothills and mountainous counties likely will receive a tenth to a quarter of inch of ice Friday morning, Smerbeck said.
State transportation-maintenance engineers in those regions will decide whether to apply brine on state-maintained roads and highways before the storm arrives Thursday night, said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The engineers will take appropriate measures prior to and during the storm to keep the roads as safe as possible, Uchiyama said.
State transportation crews might apply bring before the storm arrives in Forsyth, Stokes, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties, said John Rhyne, a state DOT division maintenance engineer.
"We haven't made the final decision yet," Rhyne said. "We are still monitoring those forecast models."
Keith Huff, Winston-Salem's traffic field operations director, said that city transportation crews will apply salt to icy spots on city-maintained roads tonight into Friday morning if they receive calls about ice accumulation on those roads.
The high temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week in Winston-Salem have created warm conditions on the city's streets and roads, Huff said.
"Anything that hits roads will melt immediately," Huff said. "If we start seeing ice accumulating on bridges and overpasses, we will be prepared to (apply) salt to those areas."
