Freezing rain could arrive in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina on Thursday night into Friday morning as a storm system moves through both regions, forecasters say.
There is a 50 percent chance of freezing rain from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone, with rain expected after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh and Blacksburg, Va.
"If the precipitation arrives early enough Thursday night into Friday morning, there could be a period of freezing rain ..." said James Danco, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. "But there is a lot of uncertainty. That's is what we are looking at right now."
The freezing rain could cause isolated slick spots on roads and highways, Danco said.
Friday's forecast calls for high temperatures near 41 degrees in Forsyth County, near 44 degrees in Surry County and near 41 degrees in Watauga County amid cloudy and mostly cloudy skies in those areas. The low temperatures Friday night will range from around 36 degrees in Winston-Salem and Boone to around 37 degrees in Mount Airy.
There is a 50% to 60% chance of rain Friday night in Forsyth, Surry and Watauga counties.
