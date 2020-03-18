Winston-Salem will start distributing meals at eight recreation centers on Friday for people who are 18 or under, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals will also be available to people with disabilities who are 22 and under.
The city said it would be providing two meals on Mondays and Wednesdays and three meals on Fridays. People won't be eating at the recreation centers but picking up the meals.
The meals will be distributed between 5 and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
* Fourteenth Street Community Center, 2020 N.E. 14th St., 336-727-2891
* Little Creek Neighborhood Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive, 336-659-4303
* Hanes Hosiery Community Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd., 336-727-2428
* Old Town Neighborhood Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, 336-922-3561
* Polo Park Community Center, 1850 Polo Road, 336-659-4309
* Sedge Garden Community Center, 401 Robbins Road, 336-650-7694
* William C. Sims, Sr. Community Center, 1201 Alder St., 336-727-2837
* William R. Anderson, Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, 336-650-7684
The city said the effort is a collaboration among the city recreation and parks department, the Think Orange anti-hunger campaign, and Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence Kitchen.
City officials said the age restrictions flow from the federal money being used to pay for the meals. Meals for older people are distributed through Senior Services.
To keep people at a safe distance from each other, the city will be limiting access to the interior of the recreation centers during meal distribution. The meals will be distributed outside, weather permitting, and if done inside, only 10 people, including staff, will be allowed into the lobby at a time.
