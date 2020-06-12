Whole Man Ministries will have a Drive-Thru Food Bank giveaway from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The free food event will be held at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.

Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said the organizers expect to feed community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but all people are welcome.

