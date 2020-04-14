Winston-Salem will offer free rides on the city's bus system starting Wednesday. The move follows Mayor Allen Joines' announcement of a three-week extension to the city's stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, originally set to expire April 16, will be extended until May 7. 

Free rides on Winston-Salem Transit Authority buses will keep drivers from having personal contact with bus passengers.

The city's stay-at-home order allows people to go out for necessary tasks but forbids gatherings of more than 10 people.

