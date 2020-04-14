Winston-Salem will offer free rides on the city's bus system starting Wednesday. The move follows Mayor Allen Joines' announcement of a three-week extension to the city's stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order, originally set to expire April 16, will be extended until May 7.
Free rides on Winston-Salem Transit Authority buses will keep drivers from having personal contact with bus passengers.
The city's stay-at-home order allows people to go out for necessary tasks but forbids gatherings of more than 10 people.
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, cleans the driver seat of a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Brandon Searcy, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, sprays a bus with disinfectant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, sprays disinfectant in a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.