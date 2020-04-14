Winston-Salem will offer free rides on the city's bus system starting Wednesday. The move follows Mayor Allen Joines' announcement of a three-week extension to the city's stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forsyth County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 123 with 83 people considered recovered. Four Forsyth residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
Winston-Salem's stay-at-home order, originally set to expire April 16, will be extended until May 7.
Forsyth County's separate but similar coronavirus order also expires April 16, but Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said the county may choose to let the order expire and have the county follow similar state restrictions that are in place through the end of April.
"We think there needs to be some clarity," Plyler said. "That clarity must come from speaking with one voice. If (the order) is going to cover 100 counties, you don't have to sit down and have a book to find out what you can and can't do."
Joines, in his announcement of the stay-at-home extension, said the city would gladly rescind its order if conditions improve enough to allow that.
"I did not take this action lightly," Joines said, asking residents to "just hang in there with us another three weeks."
The free rides announced Tuesday for Winston-Salem Transit Authority buses will keep drivers from having personal contact with bus passengers.
The city's stay-at-home order allows people to go out for necessary tasks but forbids gatherings of more than 10 people.
Shoppers at businesses still open found themselves facing new restrictions on how many people can be inside a store at the same time. State orders that went into effect Monday require retailers limit store occupancy to no more than 20% of the building's fire capacity.
Despite those new limits, several big box stores were nowhere close to the new limits around noon on Tuesday.
At the Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway, the store has a capacity of 1,015 under the new rules, but an employee said the customer count was under 300.
At the Lowes Home Improvement nearby, store manager Courtney Pack said the store would never get close to its 805-shopper limit.
"I would be thrilled if we did," she said.
But Pack said the garden center area of the store will see its own 50-person limit over weekends, when people buying plants tend to crowd the area. In fact, Pack said, the store will monitor other days and impose limits if crowding happens.
"Our customers have been wonderful about it," Pack said. "They will ask why we are doing it, and they are totally patient."
Smaller stores — like the Aldi on Peters Creek Parkway — may experience occasional lines as customers wait their turn to go inside. At least that was the case Wednesday, as a line with five or six people developed shortly after noon.
The line soon dissipated, and minutes later only one or two people waited to go inside.
