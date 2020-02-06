WINSTON-SALEM — Democratic congressional candidates Ed Hanes and Rhonda Foxx have a fair amount in common.
In addition to seeking the same seat in the new 6th Congressional District amid a field that includes three other Democratic candidates, they are both African American professionals with law degrees and impressive credentials in government service.
Foxx and Hanes are seeking the Democratic nomination in a newly formed district that differs so greatly from its current configuration that the race has no incumbent seeking re-election. Three-term Republican incumbent Mark Walker of Greensboro decided not to run again.
In separate TV appearances this week on the "Triad Today" news show, Hanes and Foxx differed over whose resume best qualified them to represent the new, urban district in which black Democrats make up the largest racial bloc of party-affiliated, registered voters.
Statistics from the N.C. Board of Elections show that black Democrats number about 142,300 districtwide, with white Republicans ranking second demographically at 121,400. The fledgling district's boundaries include the cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and most of High Point.
Greensboro resident Foxx, 36, said she was the best qualified candidate because of her five years working on Capitol Hill as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, plus a previous five-year stint during which she worked in a series of other "federal politics and policy" positions.
"We need someone that can hit the ground running on Day 1, that knows how to get to the Appropriations room, knows how to get on key committees and has these relationships," Foxx said. "We've got to start dragging down the resources to deal with our everyday issues."
Foxx said that since leaving Capitol Hill last year she has been working locally as an attorney in private practice, but "I could not sit on the sidelines when there was no black woman in the race."
She said she is "proud to be the only candidate in this race to support Medicare for all," also telling "Triad Today" host Jim Longworth that she would support changes in federal law to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana as a step toward reforming the criminal justice system.
Winston-Salem resident Hanes, 47, countered that his background of having served nearly six years in the N.C. House of Representatives made him the best choice for voters because his time in Raleigh gave him actual legislating experience "at the highest level of state government."
Of his overall qualifications, he said: "It's the business background, it's the background of working in a major law firm, having my own business, understanding how to develop relationships and the necessity of doing so early ..."
"It's the ability to get things done and having proven that I can do it at the highest levels," said Hanes, who runs a consulting business and has worked with the Winston-Salem law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.
Hanes represented state House District 72 in Forsyth County from 2013 until August 2018, when he resigned to pursue his career in consulting and lobbying.
Hanes said that while in office, he had "reached across the aisle" to help pass legislation that resulted in more police officers being equipped with body cameras and another new law that wiped out arrest and prosecution records for people who later prove they were wrongly convicted.
"I've actually been able to work across the aisle and cut through the noise, and actually get what I call life-saving social justice legislation passed," Hanes said.
In interviews with Longworth airing Saturday and Sunday, both candidates said that if elected they would work for criminal justice reform, educational programs to help under-privileged children, and other initiatives to aid lower-income residents.
The primary is scheduled for March 3, but early voting starts Thursday, Feb. 13.
Hanes and Foxx are the most recent candidates to appear on the weekly TV news show where host Longworth is giving candidates from each party 5 minutes of air time to make their case to primary voters.
In addition to Hanes and Foxx, other Democrats in the race include former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point, former 13th Congressional District candidate (in 2018) Kathy Manning of Greensboro, and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem.
The new 6th District was redrawn last year as part of settling a successful lawsuit that charged the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly had gerrymandered the state’s previous congressional districts to unfairly favor GOP candidates.
The new 6th District leans solidly Democrat, so much that Walker decided against trying for a fourth term.
The new district is confined to all of Guilford and much of Forsyth counties without the less urbanized counties in the current district that had helped make it friendlier to Republican candidates.
Two Republicans also will be on their party’s March 3 primary ballot in the new district, Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, an accounts payable analyst from Pelham.
While the small community of Pelham in northwest Caswell County is outside of the redrawn district, the law only requires members of Congress to live in the same state as the district they represent.
In addition, the contest has attracted a potential independent candidate, Jennyfer Bucardo of Asheboro, who also lives outside the newly formed district.
According to her campaign website, Bucardo is gathering signatures on a petition to gain a slot as an unaffiliated candidate in the Nov. 3 general election. The N.C. Board of Elections reports that Bucardo needs a total of just more than 8,000 signatures to qualify and that she has amassed several hundred so far.
Given that she is not part of next month's primary, Bucardo is not among the "Triad Today" pre-primary lineup of 6th District interviewees.
Longworth plans to interview all seven 6th District candidates of both major parties on his weekly "Triad Today" broadcasts leading up to the primary.
He interviewed GOP hopefuls Pichardo and Haywood in separate appearances two weeks ago, and Davis last week.
Manning is scheduled for next week with Montgomery making the final appearance among the primary's congressional candidates on the show scheduled for taping on Feb. 19.
The shows are taped Wednesday afternoons and air at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on WXLV-Channel 45 and 11 a.m. Sundays on WMYV-Channel 48.
Longworth also has said he expects to broadcast a show the weekend before the March 3 primary that includes snippets from his interviews with all seven Republican and Democratic candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.