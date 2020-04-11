A fourth Forsyth County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, county officials said Saturday morning. The person was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions, according to a statement issued by Forsyth County government.
The county doesn't release further information, citing privacy concerns.
The number of Forsyth residents testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 remained unchanged Saturday at 115. Of those, 67 people have recovered from the illness.
“On behalf of Forsyth County Government, we are saddened by another death related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “Although there were no new cases reported to us by the state lab this morning, COVID-19 remains widespread throughout our community and we must continue to take it seriously. We cannot let down our guard. We all need to follow the stay-at-home order, which limits gatherings of more than 10 people inside or outside.”
Across North Carolina, 4,312 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 80 people have died. The United States has seen more than 501,000 cases and more than 18,500 deaths.
The Forsyth County helpline is available to answer any questions about the county’s stay-at-home order. Go to forsyth.cc/stayathome.aspx or call (336) 464-7800 for more information.
