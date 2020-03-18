Four candidates for Winston-Salem office who were defeated in the March 3 Democratic primary have filed election protests alleging that an unnamed person may be “controlling the winners and losers of Winston-Salem elections.”
The four — JoAnne Allen, Eunice Campbell, Phil Carter and Carolyn Highsmith — filed the protests Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Elections. Allen ran for mayor and the others ran for city council seats.
They are basing their allegations on remarks by Winston-Salem City Council Member Vivian Burke during a 2018 council meeting, in which she said “somebody in this city” would keep her in office “as long as I want to stay.”
Burke, a Democratic who represents the Northeast Ward, said she was talking about the voters, not some person that the protest suggests is working behind the scenes.
The elections board will hold a meeting by telephone at 10 a.m. Friday to consider whether the four candidates have established probable cause of a violation or irregularity. The next step would be a hearing if the elections board finds the allegations sufficient.
If not, the protesters could appeal their cases to the State Board of Elections.
All four candidates are questioning whether the “somebody” Burke mentioned will make sure Burke’s daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanes Burke, retains the seat that Vivian Burke now holds. Barbara Burke won the Democratic nomination to represent the Northeast Ward on March 3. None of the four protesting candidates ran for the Northeast Ward seat.
Vivian Burke, 85, said in December 2019 that she would not run for reelection after 42 years on the council. Burke will fill out her term, which ends in December of 2020, after the Nov. 3 general election.
The four are asking for digital copies of all ballots cast in the March 3 primary, the names of all who voted in the election, copies of all complaints made during the election and information relating to the shortage of Democratic Party ballots that occurred at the Miller Park polling place. A number of electronic logs and records associated with the primary were also requested.
The Miller Park polling place is in Southwest Ward. Allen, running for mayor, was the only protesting candidate voters at that site could cast ballots for.
The four say the records are needed to verify the election results, and they want a new vote if the results are shown to be inaccurate.
Burke made the remarks cited in the protest during the Sept. 17, 2018, meeting of the city council. After Allen made some remarks critical of the council. Burke responded by saying that she could stay in her seat “40 more years if the Lord will let me,” and that she had “somebody in this city” that would keep her in office “as long as I want to stay.”
Burke went on to say that critics could do nothing to keep her from office:
“I can stay forever. Understand that,” Burke said.
In their protest, the four say Burke’s remarks are evidence enough to challenge the election result:
“It is clear that ‘somebody’ is controlling the winners and losers of Winston-Salem elections,” the protest documents say. “Ms. Burke needs to be called as a witness to clarify who she is talking about in the video who could keep her in office as long as she wanted to stay, and that ‘somebody’ also needs to be a witness.”
Burke, asked Tuesday about the remark, said what she actually said was that it was the voters who keep her in office. When a Winston-Salem Journal reporter pointed out that video of the meeting clearly records her using the word “somebody,” Burke called it “a misunderstanding.”
“It should have said, I have citizens in this city,” Burke said. “I tell everybody: I have citizens in this city who keep me in office. I couldn’t stay there if they did not have confidence in me. It’s the people who keep me in office, the people of the Northeast Ward.”
Burke went on to say she never intended to suggest that there was any one person who kept her in office.
The protesting candidates call Burke’s remarks proof of “corruption.” They say voters need to know the identity of the “somebody’ she referred to in 2018:
“Who was keeping Ms. Burke in office?” the protest documents say. “Who was making sure that Ms. Burke was always re-elected no matter what the voters wanted? Will that same person keep Ms. Burke’s daughter-in-law in office who just ‘won’ election in the Northeast Ward? Did that ‘somebody’ make sure that I lost my bid to be elected?”
Burke, the longest-serving member of the city council, was first elected to office in 1977. During last fall’s filing period, three candidates filed to run for the Democratic nomination. In addition to Hanes Burke, Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon and Keith King ran for the post. Election Day saw Burke getting 57% of the vote.
No Republican filed for the office.
Paula McCoy, the retired director of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, has announced plans to run as an unaffiliated candidate for the Northeast Ward in the general election this fall. McCoy is not among those filing the protest.
Allen gave incumbent Mayor Allen Joines his strongest-ever primary challenge, gathering 31% of the nearly 39,000 votes cast.
Campbell, running against incumbent North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, gathered 25% of the vote in the two-person race. Carter was one of three candidates challenging incumbent Annette Scippio in East Ward. Carter got 22% of the vote in the contest, which Scippio won with 40% of the total vote.
Highsmith, one of two challengers to incumbent John Larson in South Ward, won 32% of the vote in her contest, which Larson won with 47% of the total
