A total of four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties have been made eligible for federal disaster relief funding from damages from severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in February.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration granted Gov. Roy Cooper's April 9 request for a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties, including Ashe, Randolph, Stokes and Yadkin.

Severe storms moved through the state Feb. 6, leaving downed trees, flooding and widespread power outages. Strong winds the following day caused more power outages.

Preliminary damage assessments from the affected counties totaled about $15.9 million.

The funding is dedicated to reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. The declaration also provides hazard mitigation assistance.

Richard Craver

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments