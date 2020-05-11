A total of four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties have been made eligible for federal disaster relief funding from damages from severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in February.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration granted Gov. Roy Cooper's April 9 request for a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties, including Ashe, Randolph, Stokes and Yadkin.
Severe storms moved through the state Feb. 6, leaving downed trees, flooding and widespread power outages. Strong winds the following day caused more power outages.
Preliminary damage assessments from the affected counties totaled about $15.9 million.
The funding is dedicated to reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. The declaration also provides hazard mitigation assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.