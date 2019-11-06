The Red Cross is helping four people after a home caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Firefighters responded to the home at 1601 Mt. Zion Place around midnight. Originally, the fire department tweeted that three people might have been trapped inside the home.
In a video, firefighters can be seen preparing to go inside the home while flames shoot out the sides of the structure.
About 2 1/2 later, the fire department tweeted that the fire was under control and four people had made it out of the house. No one was injured in the fire. The four people are displaced because of the fire, according to the fire department.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
The Winston-Salem Journal will update this story as new information becomes available.
HouseFire
Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 1600 block of Mt Zion Place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
