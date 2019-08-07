DOBSON — Ronda Blaylocks’ family — what’s left of it — took seats Wednesday morning in the last row noticeably behind the lenses of television cameras.
A news conference had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Investigators with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI, the Forsyth sheriff and a couple other places wanted to talk about the stunning arrest last week of 62-year-old Robert James Adkins in connection with Blaylock’s murder in 1980.
And Ronda’s family — first cousins and her aunt — wanted to be there to see if they could find answers to questions that had been haunting them for years.
“Why did you do it?” said Vicky Thomas, Ronda’s aunt, in response to a question about what she would like to know.
Kevin Thomas, Vicky’s son and Ronda’s first cousin, had another question in mind, one that he knows will likely never be answered fully, completely or truthfully.
“I care about the ‘how’ .... How does somebody live with that for 40 years?,” Kevin Thomas said Tuesday evening. “Is it that he’s just that heartless? Are there other cases, things, he’s done related to it? Are there other things in his life we don’t know about?
“How do you live with that?”
Ronda Blaylock
By now, if you’re still reading this, you know the basic details about Ronda Blaylock’s death.
Ronda was 14 and a freshman at Atkins High School when she and a friend climbed into a pickup the afternoon of Aug. 26, 1980. The friend was let out, and Ronda was never heard from again.
Her parents, Lynne and Charles “Freddie” Blaylock, reported her missing, and a lifetime of uncertainty and pain unspooled from there. Ronda’s body was found three days later on a dirt road just over the Stokes-Surry county line.
Investigators had a description of a slender young man named Jimmy and the immaculate blue Chevy he drove but not much else. The trail went cold fast and investigators were forced into chasing shadows and tips that led nowhere.
Lynne and Freddie Blaylock retreated inwardly. Wouldn’t you? Ronda was their only child.
“I was only 2 when she died,” Kevin Thomas said. “We just didn’t talk about it much. There were things I never knew or heard until this last week.”
Can you blame them? Explaining the rape and murder of a high-school kid, a true innocent, to her cousins would be near impossible.
Freddie Blaylock died in 2012. Lynne passed away Aug. 2, 2018 — exactly one year to the day before the man suspected of killing her baby girl was finally arrested. Neither knew an arrest would come, but both were painfully aware of what had happened to their child.
“What goes through my mind every day is the suffering she was put through … being stabbed to death,” Lynne Blaylock said in January 1981. “I still tell myself that every day.”
Investigators said Wednesday that they were aware of Adkins for some time and had interviewed him at different points. Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and a key investigator since the 2015 formation of a cold case task force, indicated that was so.
“He was spoken to numerous times throughout the investigation,” Hudson said.
Even as investigators were keeping an eye on Adkins, they were communicating often with Ronda’s family. Police don’t always do that. They try and stay in contact with survivors but there are a thousand details and not all can be shared. Investigations sometimes grow dormant and frail human memories do, too.
“We’ve had numerous engagements with Mrs. Blaylock,” Hudson said. “I spoke to her right before her passing.
“For the family, (Adkins’ arrest) is a new chapter. When one chapter closes, another one begins.”
The case
Communication across the years certainly went a long way to helping ease, if only for moments, the burden Ronda’s family had forced upon them.
“I always wondered when this day would come,” Vicky Thomas said. “Now the day has come.”
Note that she said “when” and not “if” the day would come. Thomas seemed a little nervous about speaking to a small horde of reporters — who wouldn’t be? — but she did it with her children — Ronda’s cousins — by her side.
“I knew (an arrest) would come,” she said. “There is hope. You have to keep the faith.”
Hearing those words had to provide some small measure of satisfaction for investigators who worked to solve Blaylock’s murder.
Lloyd Terry, a retired captain with the Surry County sheriff and special agent with the SBI with a particular interest in cold cases, allowed that making an arrest after so many years of dormancy is a huge thing. He kept Ronda’s photograph for decades to remind and inspire.
(If Terry’s name sounds familiar, it might be because he was deeply involved in the 2012 arrest of the men responsible for shooting to death in October 1996 Jonesville police Sgt. Greg Martin. Terry can still rattle off the ID number of an ignition fob to a stolen Dodge pickup truck that turned out to be a key piece of evidence.)
“You remember all of the names” of victims, Terry said.
But some are different. Terry, a man of deep faith, made sure he attended Lynn Blaylock’s funeral last year. Old cops might remember victim’s names but they don’t keep photos of them all, and they don’t typically attend their parents’ memorial services. “No, (we) don’t,” he allowed.
To be sure, the news conference Wednesday provided some answers to old questions. Such as investigators being aware of Adkins, having interviewed him and having sent off evidence for sophisticated scientific analysis.
Other questions, however, remain that someday might be answered.
What did Adkins do all these years? Did he work? Have a family? Did he live out in the open in Surry County all this time? Who else knew but never came forward?
“I hope you’ll understand us keeping it close,” Hudson said about not providing too many specifics. “It’s still an active investigation, and we don’t want to harm the outcome.”
Those types of answers may come in court months or years down the road. But for Ronda Blaylock’s family, answers to more difficult questions may never arrive.
Why would someone rape and murder a 14-year-old? And what kind of soulless monster could carry that awful secret for so long?
“How does anybody live around here for 39 years, not that far away, and just … live with that?” Kevin Thomas said.