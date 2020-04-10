The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased slightly Friday from the day before, continuing a week-long trend of slight increases.
There are at least 115 known cases of the virus here, according to the county health department, with two new cases announced Friday.
There are more than 3,900 cases in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state death toll continues to rise, with at least 74 COVID-19 related deaths, according to N.C. DHHS. Locally, three people in Forsyth County have died from the virus.
Guilford County, which has at least 127 cases, reports nine deaths. Davidson County reports two deaths and at least 81 cases of COVID-19.
Despite having nearly as many deaths and 34 less cases of the virus, the rate of infection is higher in Davidson County than it is in Forsyth, because Davidson County has less than half the population.
The state reports at least 57,465 people have been tested for the virus. It's not known how many COVID-19 tests have been administered in North Carolina.
On Thursday, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said people who aren't showing symptoms won't be tested.
However, those people can be carrying the virus and can infect other people because of community spread, he said.
“This is a new virus, and none of us have immunity,” Swift said.
Despite shortages of testing kits statewide, local authorities are testing an adequate number of people for the virus, Swift said.
"The best defense to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home," Swift said in a statement Friday.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered grocery stores to start limiting the number of people allowed inside and ensure people are maintaining safe distance from each other.
