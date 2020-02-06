Forsyth County’s two primary hospitals remained ranked at the national average for quality, according to the latest overall performance rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The agency provided ratings for more than 4,000 hospitals nationwide. The federal Affordable Care Act requires Medicare to use quality metrics in setting payments.
CMS did not issue an accompanying statement on the latest ratings.
Forsyth Medical Center and N.C. Baptist Hospital received three stars in the one- to five-star rating.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was the lone Triad primary hospital to receive five stars. Other five-star hospitals of the 16 rated in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina were Davie Medical Center, Northern Hospital of Surry County and Watauga Medical Center.
Included within the Moses Cone rating are affiliates Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, Moses Cone, Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital.
“It is rewarding to know that Cone Health is again recognized among the best for providing the right care, avoiding complications and death, and providing value to patients,” said Dr. Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health.
Three Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center affiliates received more stars than the main campus. Besides Davie with five stars, High Point and Wilkes Regional medical centers received four stars.
“We’re committed to providing safe, high quality, convenient and compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones,” said Dr. Erik Summers, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief medical officer.
“At the same time, we’re constantly looking at ways to improve our patient- and family-centered experience, while providing the best value to all who trust us with their health care.”
Novant Health Inc. which operates Forsyth, Medical Park and Thomasville Medical Center in the Triad, said in a statement that it “take patient safety and quality very seriously and continue to make it our top priority.”
Medicare’s chief measuring stick for hospitals — available at www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare — also offers ratings in six inpatient and outpatient categories: complications and deaths; payment and value of care; unplanned hospital visits; survey of patients’ experiences; timely and effective care; and psychiatric unit services.
“We have been posting star ratings for different facilities for a decade and have found that publicly available data drives improvement, better reporting and more open access to quality information for our Medicare beneficiaries,” the agency said when introducing the ratings in 2015.
Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on Hospital Compares in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.
Duke University Hospital received a four-star rating, while UNC Hospitals received three stars and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville two stars.
Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.
Medicare data tend to be considered the standard measuring stick in most categories, said David Meyer, a senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham.
“Hospitals are sensitive to how the quality of their services is portrayed in these surveys,” Meyer said. “There is increasing pressure among employers, payers and the public for greater accountability of hospitals, foremost for them to justify the value of the expenditure and show improving quality.”
Officials with the three Triad systems said they welcome the performance transparency that the Hospital Compares ratings provide, as well as U.S. News & World Report, www.ahrq.gov, www.healthgrades.com, www.drscore.com and www.leapfroggroup.org.
For example, the latest Leapfrog patient-safety grades — released Nov. 7 — had Forsyth with an A grade for the second consecutive report and Wake Forest Baptist with a C grade for the fifth consecutive report.
Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization founded by large employers and private health care purchasers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.