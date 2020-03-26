Forsyth County will impose a stay-at-home order, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, joining Winston-Salem and many other places that are passing restrictions in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon that he would sign a stay-home order similar to the one ordered in Winston-Salem.
The order would affect unincorporated parts of Forsyth County and any towns or villages that want to be included.
County officials say Kernersville, Walkertown, Tobaccoville and Bethania leaders have all said they want their towns included. Clemmons has its own order so won't be joining the county order.
County Attorney Gordon Watkins said the county is still waiting for a final decision from Lewisville leaders.
Meanwhile, officials in Rural Hall and the Forsyth County part of the town of King don't want their towns included in the county order.
The county decision comes after strong pleas from local hospital officials to impose the stay-at-home regulations, which come with many exceptions allowing people to take care of necessary tasks.
Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have the new coronavirus that causes it, an infectious disease expert told commissioners Thursday afternoon.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases specialist with Novant, spoke to county commissioners as they discussed whether to issue a countywide stay-at-home order.
"Because aggressive testing is difficult to do, we believe our most important ally is social distancing or sheltering in place," Priest told commissioners.
All commissioners were in favor of the stay-at-home order. Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said she opposes any penalties for violators, but was the only member of the board to do so.
This story is developing and will be updated.
I suppose the folks in Rural Hall and King believe their God will protect them and us after being exposed to them. Geesh!!
British scientist Neil Ferguson ignited the world's drastic response to the Wuhan coronavirus when he published a report predicting 2.2 million American and 500,000 British deaths. His "work' is the basis for the Covid Act Now model. Guess what? He is now "walking back" his doomsday scenario and says deaths in the UK will not exceed 20,000, half of whom would have died anyway due to age or other sickness. How can our politicians be so far behind current events?
