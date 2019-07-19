Forsyth Tech to build lab at airport
Forsyth Technical Community College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Woodruff Aviation Technology Lab at 11 a.m. Wednesday to begin construction of the $16 million lab at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.
The lab at 2739 Aviation Drive will be 53,000-square-feet with a 12,000-square-foot air-frame lab that can accommodate eight aircraft. The two-story building will include classrooms and components labs including sheet metal, composite structures, avionics/electrical, paint, aircraft welding and piston/turbine engines.
Students will have the opportunity to earn associate degrees in aviation systems technology and aviation electronics.
Students to help
paint mural
Children who are part of Winston-Salem State University’s Ram Fitness Academy will help Georgie Nakima paint the first mural for Simon’s Green Acre Community Garden.
The event is at 1 p.m. Monday in the WSSU’s Enterprise Center at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.
The students are part of the Ram Fitness Academy, a six-week program that focuses on combating the epidemic of childhood obesity through physical activity and nutrition education.
About 60 students from Forest Park Elementary School and Flat Rock Middle School are participating.
The mural aims to get students excited about gardening and urban farming, WSSU said.
Valentine named FSU’s interim chancellor
Peggy Valentine, the dean of the School of Health Sciences a Winston-Salem State University, has been appointed as interim chancellor of Fayetteville State University. The appointment is effective Aug. 7.
“I am honored to be asked to serve in this role at Fayetteville State University,” Valentine said. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, administration, and faculty to move FSU forward during this time of transition.”
Valentine received her doctorate in education from Virginia Tech University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Howard University, WSSU said. Valentine is listed in “Who’s Who of American Women and was honored as educator of the year by the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She is a fellow of the Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions, and the Howard University Faculty Senate honored her for “Outstanding Contributions to the African Diaspora.”
WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Valentine will effective leader for Fayetteville State.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for both Dr. Valentine and Fayetteville State,” Robinson said. “Dr. Valentine’s incredible work to make our School of Health Sciences a powerhouse in the state of North Carolina has not gone unnoticed.”
WFU holds Freedom School
Wake Forest University’s education department’s Freedom School, a program for elementary and middle-school students aimed at strengthening children’s reading skills and closing achievement gaps, runs through July 31.
Wake Forest students and recent graduates, as well as students from UNC and Salem College, will serve as classroom teachers.
UNCSA’s musicians sweep competition
Music students and alumni from UNC School of the Arts took first, second and third places and won the Audience Choice Award at the Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists recently held at Appalachian State University.
Andrew René, a baritone from Beaumont, Texas, won first prize; Andrew Hasher, saxophonist from Old Bethpage, N.Y., won second prize; and Lucia Kobza a violinist and violist from Bern, Switzerland, won third prize and the Audience Choice awar, UNCSA said in a statement.
The winners competed in a field of 6 finalists to take the top prizes, UNCSA said.